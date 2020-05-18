Based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan, the Percy Jackson franchise is getting a potential reboot from its new owners Disney. Plans are in the early stages, but Percy Jackson is headed for Disney+ with Rick Riordan confirming on Twitter that Disney+ would be a perfect home for Percy Jackson, but unlike the film franchise he would have direct involvement in the process.

“We can’t say much more at this stage, but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show.”

News of a potential series has been well received by fans of the books who felt the two movies fell short of expectations. Back in 2010, 20th Century Fox released the fist of what the hope would be a franchise to rival Harry Potter with Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. However, Fox producers made significant changes to the source material that Riordan wasn't pleased with, and tried desperately to change. In 2018. Riordan took to his blog an in the lengthy post revealed many of the things he clashed with producers during development. Releasing full email exchanges he sent to various Fox executives which make for an interesting read if you have the time.

In one section after praising parts of the script that worked, Riordan didn't hold back in his thoughts towards the overall adaptation.

"The script as a whole is terrible. I don’t simply mean that it deviates from the book, though certainly it does that to point of being almost unrecognizable as the same story. Fans of the books will be angry and disappointed. They will leave the theater in droves and generate horrible word of mouth. That is an absolute given if the script goes forward as it stands now. But the bigger problem is that even if you pretend the book doesn’t exist, this script doesn’t work as a story in its own right."

He even offered to help fix the script, an offer that Fox never took him up on;

"The good news: It is eminently fixable. When I first read the script I’ll admit I was plunged into despair at just how bad it was. If I were intentionally trying to sabotage this project, I doubt I could have done a better job than this script. But as I began to make notes and look specifically at what was bothering me, I realized that the script could be made palatable to fans and the general movie-going audience without really changing its present scene structure, lengthening the script, or adding new sets that would increase the budget. I am choosing to take heart in your assurance that this script is not finished. That is one thing we can agree on: It needs help."

Riordan also commented on making the lead characters older in the movie than the books and was unhappy with what he deemed "inappropriate content' for children with the use of profanity. Ultimately, the first Percy Jackson film generated a modest $226 million worldwide, and its sequel (Sea of Monsters) only managed $200 million ending the franchise after just two movies. The world of Percy Jackson is ripe for the TV world, and Disney+ is an ideal home for it to find a new audience.