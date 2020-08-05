More than 25 years after we last saw them, everybody's favourite animated Chihuahua/cat double act is coming back with a revival of classic 90s cartoon Ren & Stimpy. The series arrived back in 1991 on Nickelodeon with the likes of Rugrats, but its soon attracted controversy for its adult tone and cheeky humour. Ren & Stimpy developed a cult following with adults and children alike but after five seasons Nickelodeon brought the series to an end. ViacomCBS Entertainment's Chris McCarthy made the announcement and had this to say about the Ren & Stimpy revival;

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

The reimagined revival is the latest cult classic cartoon that Comedy Central is rebooting for a new generation. Recently, Mike Judge revealed that Bevis & Butthead would be returning for brand new episodes on Comedy Central with a two-season order. Naturally, the instant Judge made the news public, fans of his other cult animated series, King of the Hill, were demanding a revival. We'll have to wait and see if King of the Hill comes back, but it has left me wondering what other 90s animated show Comedy Central is going to bring back next.

This isn't the first time that the show has tried to comeback, back in 2003 Ren and Stimpy: Adult Party Cartoon landed, and was swiftly axed after just 3 episodes were aired. It turns out when Ren & Stimpy is deliberately aimed at adults; the results are alarming. In the meantime, there is a new documentary that charts the making of the original series; Happy Happy Joy Joy will be released on August 14.