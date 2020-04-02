If you're a fan of Adult Swim's Rick & Morty, then you know only too well that there will always a be a lengthy wait for new episodes. We patiently waited for two years for a taste of the third season with the first instalment being surprised released on April 1st 2017. Another two years went by while we waited for season 4, and late last year it finally arrived, well, half of it did with the first five episodes airing weekly. Some four months on, and we finally know when the final five adventures will start their run on Adult Swim.

The release of a short teaser revealed that Rick & Morty would return on May 3 to finish off the fourth season. The teaser doesn't give much away, but all we needed was to know when they were coming back, and it's only a month away. Shortly after the show was picked up for a whopping 70 episodes, series co-creator Dan Harmon previously spoke about trying to make episodes quicker. So far, there's not much to suggest long gaps won't be an ever-present thing, but releasing seasons in two parts could prove to be the right move to keep fans happy. Hopefully, we won't have too long to wait before the first part of season five arrives; it's not like the creative team doesn't have some time on their hands to start writing.

UK fans were initially due to get the first five episodes months after their airing in the US, but we did what we do best and complained to Channel 4 who swiftly agreed to show Rick & Morty much sooner. There are currently no details on when Channel 4 will be broadcasting the rest of the fourth season, but it could be as soon as two weeks after the launch on Adult Swim. I think all fans of Rick & Morty around the world would be grateful for some distraction right now.

Rick & Morty returns to Adult Swim on May 3.