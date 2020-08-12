Earlier this year Ruby Rose shocked fans of Batwoman by announcing she wouldn't be returning for the second season of the hit CW series. At the time, neither Rose nor The CW revealed much in the way of specifics, but Deadline reported that the Batwoman set had become a very unhappy place throughout production. Part of the reason for her sudden departure was due to on onset injury as a result of stunt that went wrong. While this was by no means the only reason for her exit, Rose spoke to EW and opened up as to the pressures of being the lead in a major TV series.

"Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough. But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing. It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID,” she says. “You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

Rose made her debut as Kate Kane in the 2018 crossover event Elseworlds before landing her own series, and the epic Crisis on Infinate Earths. Only 20 of the ordered 22 episodes for the debut season were completed before the pandemic forced all productions to shut down. Sadly, it remains unclear how Kate Kane's exit will be handled, but we'll be introduced to a new character to take on the mantle. Javicia Leslie was recently announced as taking on the role as original character Ryan Wilder, a decision that Rose fully supports.

“I think she definitely knows what she’s doing and she seems fantastic. I think that honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me. I’m just really stoked and I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.”

Batwoman season 2 will arrive on The CW sometime next year.