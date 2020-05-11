The long-running FX hit anthology series American Horror Story is finally getting the spin-off treatment. AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the spin-off series would be titled American Horror Stories and unlike the main show that spends a whole season with one set of characters, Stories will consist of self-contained episodes. Here's what Ryan Murphy said on Instagram;

“American Horror Story” cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin-off we're doing called "American Horror Stories" (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"

Standalone anthology shows are enjoying a revival with the likes of The Twilight Zone, Amazing Stories, and Black Mirror (to name but a few). Ryan Murphy has never struggled to attract big names to his projects; his recent Netflix series Hollywood is no exception. However, with potential cast members only committing to a single episode, the door is wide open for Jessica Lange to drop back into the AHS universe. Much like the rest of the entertainment industry, it remains unclear when season ten of AHS will start production. Murphy recently spoke to The Wrap and revealed that the current plan for season ten might have to change owing to the weather.

"A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show. So, now, I don't know. I don't know what we’re going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait 'til next year to shoot this one."

Hopefully, we'll find out more details on the highly secretive tenth season and the spin-off over the coming weeks.