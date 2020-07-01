When the first trailer arrived for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom back in 2018, the return of Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm was a major component of the marketing. However, Goldblum's presence was little more than a bookended cameo that served no real point to the plot. So, when it was first announced that Goldblum would be reuniting with Laura Dern and Sam Neill for the next instalment of the franchise, it remained unclear if their involvement would be relegated to fleeting cameos.

Ahead of production resuming on Jurassic World: Dominion, Sam Neill has revealed that the original cast will have significant roles in the new movie. Speaking to Yahoo Movies, Sam Neill announced that "We're all the way through the film, Jeff [Goldblum], and me, and Laura [Dern]", jesting that Alan Grant "probably won't be running quite as fast as [he] was 27 years ago!"

Neill's comments certainly sound like the original trio will have plenty to do in the new movie which will bring the rebooted trilogy to a close. The cast and crew are all currently quarantining with filming set to resume in the next two weeks. In a separate interview, Neill spoke briefly about the social distancing measures that they'll be undertaking.

"We are about to begin again, and I should be in the United Kingdom, all things being equal, in a couple of weeks. And we'll be at Pinewood working under very strict protocols. We'll be breaking new ground, in fact. We're, I think, the first big film to get back into production, and it's going to be very interesting to see the process. I'm very excited about it; it's going to be a terrific film."

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon and BD Wong, Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set for a June 11, 2021 release.