It's been four years since Star Trek Beyond landed in cinemas and the future of the franchise has been left in doubt ever since. We've had talk of a Tarantino penned movie, a sequel bringing Chris Hemsworth back as Kirk's dad, and Fargo creator Noah Hawley recently signed on to write and direct a new movie. However, few details have been revealed, and franchise star and Beyond co-writer Simon Pegg has expressed his thoughts on why the franchise has stalled.

“The fact is, Star Trek movies don’t make Marvel money. They make maybe $500 million at the most, and to make one now, on the scale they’ve set themselves, is $200 million. You have to make three times that to make a profit. I don’t feel like the last one [Star Trek Beyond]… They didn’t really take advantage of the 50th anniversary. The regimen at the time dropped the ball on the promo of the film. And we’ve lost momentum. I think losing Anton [Yelchin] was a huge blow to our little family, and our enthusiasm to do another one might have been affected by that. So I don’t know.”

The lack of big marketing push for Beyond to mark the 50th anniversary of Star Trek is something of a missed opportunity. Add to that a generic marketing campaign that missold the movie, the third in the rebooted franchise was struggling to find an audience. While it has been reported that Chris Pine and the rest of the cast will be back for the new movie, there has been little in the way of updates in recent months.

The tragic death of Anton Yelchin understandably made everybody pause, and it was announced that Chekov wouldn't be recast. Pegg's comments don't sound overly optimistic over the future of the current iteration, but Paramount won't be giving up on the cinematic Star Trek universe. TV shows like Discovery and Picard prove there is still a massive demand for stories from Star Trek, here's hoping that Noah Hawley can get the movie franchise back on track.