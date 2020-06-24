Gangs of London exploded onto our screens earlier this year and quickly took the nation by storm with its compelling characters. Created by Gareth Evans (The Raid) and Matt Flannery, Gangs of London soon become one of the most-watched and talked about TV shows of the year. Naturally, the conclusion of season one left audiences hungry for more, and Sky Atlantic is preparing to serve up a second helping. Gangs of London will return for a second season, but it's going to be a bit of a wait. Sky UK's managing director of content Zai Bennett made the announcement and revealed that the series would return sometime in 2022.

"Not only is Gangs of London Sky's most binged premiere box-set this year, it's the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. It's dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series. Will the Wallace family rise again, will the Dumanis remain loyal to their new allies and who is Elliot really working for? All these questions and more will be waiting for Sky viewers when Gangs of London returns to screens in 2022."

In a separate statement Pulse Films (who make the series) CEO Thomas Benski added;

"The overwhelming reaction and record-breaking success in the UK of the first season of Gangs of London has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled to continue this epic journey with such riveting characters for season two with our amazing cast, crew and partners. We look forward to teaming up again with our friends at Sky and to welcoming AMC on board as our US broadcast partner."

Starring Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Lucian Msamati, Jude Akuwudike, Michelle Fairley, and Colm Meaney, Gangs of London Season 1 will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital on July 27.