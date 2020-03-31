In recent weeks every major film studio has delayed the release of dozens of high profile titles as a reaction to the global pandemic. While it shouldn't come as a surprise that more movies are being delayed, Sony is shifting the release of several films that were due out much later in the year. It's a clear indication that Hollywood doesn't see audiences returning to cinemas anytime soon as social distancing could be in place for many months to come. Naturally, the preservation of life is the most important thing right now.

The second offshoot of Spider-Man, Morbius, was due out in peak summertime with a July 31 debut, but the Jared Leto led Marvel movie is now set for a March 19, 2021 launch. Ghostbusters Afterlife has also moved from the summer 2020 schedule to March 9, 2021. On the upside, March 2021 is shaping up to be the start of the summer movie season as many other rescheduled films will find their way to the Spring.

Other Sony titles that also got pushed back include the Tom Hanks led Greyhound which will now arrive sometime next year, and the Kevin Hart comedy-drama Fatherhood shifts from October to January. Peter Rabbit 2 had already been delayed despite its marketing campaign already being in full swing. The sequel was due out over Easter but will now hit cinemas January 15, 2021. The long-delayed adaptation of best selling video game Uncharted has been pushed back once again. Tom Holland will star as Nathan Drake, but the movie has had a difficult time getting off the ground and recently lost another director. Venom director Ruben Fleischer is currently attached to helm Uncharted which now has an October 2021 release date.

In response to the current situation, many studios have released movies on Digital and on-demand early with Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Bad Boys For Life and Trolls 2 plus many more all available to purchase digitally.