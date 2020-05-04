Back in January, it was revealed that Taika Waititi was in talks with Disney to write and direct a new Star Wars film. Well, those talks have turned into legally binding contracts as Waititi is officially onboard to return to the Star Wars universe. In addition to voicing bounty hunter IG-11, Waititi also had the honour of directing the season one finale of The Mandalorian.

Naturally, as this is Star Wars and everything is shrouded in secrecy, there are no details or even an anticipated release date. All we do know is that the as-yet-untitled new film will be co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917). The future of the Star Wars franchise on the big screen remains unclear; we'll definitely be getting more movies, but we're just not sure when. The trilogy from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss isn't moving forward, but Rian Johnson’s separate trilogy is reportedly still in active development.

The response to The Rise of Skywalker was divisive, to say the least, the mixed reactions were felt at the box office taking just over $1 billion globally. Under any other circumstances (outside of Avatar 2 if it is ever finished) a worldwide haul of $1 billion would be cause for celebration. However, that's significantly less than The Force Awakens' $2 billion box office, and even below The Last Jedi final tally of $1.3 billion. Add to that a reported production budget of $275 million before an expensive marketing campaign, and The Rise of Skywalker wasn't the blockbuster that Disney had expected.

Before Taika Waititi heads back to Star Wars, he'll be returning to Marvel to helm Thor Love and Thunder. The release date for the fourth solo Thor movie was recently pushed back to February 11, 2022, as production hasn't started yet it is unlikely that we'll see Waititi's Star Wars film much before 2023. The complete first season of The Mandalorian is available to stream now exclusively on Disney+.