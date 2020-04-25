Warners Bros has confirmed an unfortunate inevitability, the release date of Matt Reeves' The Batman has been pushed June 21, 2021, to October 2021. Production on the reboot of the franchise shut down last month as a result of the global Cornoavirus Pandemic that has the entire entertainment industry on lockdown. The move isn't unexpected as Principal photography only started back in January and was expected to last for at least six months.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego, the new take on the Caped Crusader has been shrouded in mystery and has had a difficult development process. The Project started as a continuation of Ben Affleck's Batman with the actor on board to direct. Plans changed shortly after Justice League hit cinemas, Matt Reeves was announced as taking over as director. After a few months of uncertainty, if Affleck would be reprising the role, it was eventually revealed that Reeves' film would focus on a younger Bruce Wayne. A complete script re-write later, and Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Batman.

Thanks to his groundbreaking work on both Dawn and War For The Planet of The Apes, Reeves taking on Batman is an exciting prospect. Previously, Reeves teased The Rogues Gallery of villains, and he's not disappointed. So far, we have John Turturro as crime lord Carmine Falcone, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, aka The Penguin. The A-list star power doesn't end there, Zoë Kravitz will be Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Bruce Wayne's trusted Butler Alfred Pennyworth will be played by Andy Serkis.

The Batman will be released October 1, 2021.