Five months on from the announcement that the forthcoming fifth season of Netflix's The Crown would be the last, series creator and writer Peter Morgan has revealed The Crown will return for a sixth season.

Shortly after the season five announcement, producers of The Crown had teased that they were potentially looking to continue the series beyond its time on Netflix. However, the streaming service will remain the exclusive home for The Crown for its six-season run. Speaking to Deadline, Peter Morgan revealed that the extra season will still cover the same period of time in the life of te Royals as originally intended, so we still won't be seeing Kate and William's wedding.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman for seasons five and now six, completing the tradition that each era of Queen Elizabeth II's life is charted in two seasons with a different actress embodying the role. Season four is currently in post-production as it just about managed to complete filming before the pandemic forced every production to be temporarily shut down.

The Crown isn't the only Netflix series to announce a final fifth season only for the powers that be to change their minds. A whole year on from announcing the fifth run of Lucifer would be the last, a sixth season is going ahead thanks once again to a fan campaign to save the show. Production on Lucifer's final season is set to kick off later this year, and the first part of season five will be available on Netflix on August 21st. Meanwhile, The Crown will return for its fourth season sometime next year.