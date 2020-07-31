Earlier this year, it was revealed that the latest SpongeBob Squarepants movie wouldn't be getting a theatrical release owing to the pandemic. While it was confirmed that Sponge on the Run would debut in the US on CBS All Access, it remained unclear when the rest of the world would get the chance to see the film. Well, wonder no more as Netflix has snapped up the international distribution rights to Sponge on the Run with the release expected sometime this year.

Here's what ViacomCBS' Marc DeBevoise had to say back in June confirming the early 2021 US release on CBS All Access;

"We are thrilled to have The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, a premier, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS' biggest brands, join CBS All Access' expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS. This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned re-branding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible."

A new movie isn't the only new SpongeBob based project on the horizon from CBS All Access with a prequel series scheduled for release early next year. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years will tell the previously untold story of a young SpongeBob. In addition to that, Netflix is developing a Squidward spin-off series, so there'll be no shortage of brand new SpongeBob things to enjoy.

CBS All Access has a wealth of new shows coming this year with Star Trek Discovery back for a third season, The Twilight Zone recently returned for its second run, and the animated comedy Star Trek Lower Decks launches next month. However, their most ambitious project is easily the forthcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand. The long-gestating remake of King's iconic book comes to us from Josh Boone (New Mutants) and features an all-star cast, including James Marsden, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear Whoopi Goldberg, and Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg. The Stand will arrive on CBS All Access towards the end of the year.