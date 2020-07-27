Fans of The Walking Dead have been patiently waiting for months for the season ten finale, and now we finally know when the hit series returns. During The Walking Dead's Comic-Con at Home Panel, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that the delayed finale would land on AMC on October 6, but there's a twist. Kang also announced that season ten is getting an unprecedented bumper order.

The episode that will be broadcast on October 6 is still very much a Walking Dead finale as all filming had been completed before the pandemic forced every production to shut down. Post-production couldn't be completed in time to meet the then April 14 release date, so the aptly titled finale 'A Certain Doom' was delayed by six months. Kang revealed that season ten is getting six extra episodes which will arrive sometime next year, taking the tenth season to a record-breaking twenty-two episodes. However, for the first time since it began, there will be no new season of The Walking Dead in the Winter. The already confirmed season eleven doesn't currently have a fixed launch date, but October next year seems like a reasonable guess.

The flagship show might not be starting a new season this year, but we won't be short of action from the world of The Walking Dead. The sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead kicks off a week after the finale on October 11, and the delayed second spin-off, World Beyond, is also due to arrive sometime in October. Unlike the other two shows in the franchise, World Beyond has been developed as a twenty episode story with a finite ending told across two ten-part seasons. The series was initially scheduled for broadcast a week after the season ten finale of The Walking Dead, so it makes sense that AMC opted to delay World Beyond until the finale had aired.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on October 6.