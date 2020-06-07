Season six of Lucifer just took a huge leap forward as series star Tom Ellis has finally joined the rest of his castmates by signing up for a potential sixth season. According to Deadline; "It took lengthy, difficult negotiations with Ellis but he also recently signed on to return. The rest of the cast are also on board, sources said. With all key pieces in place, Netflix is expected to proceed with the pickup."

Lucifer initially ran on Fox for three seasons before it was untimely axed, and the fans were not best pleased. One successful #SaveLucifer campaign later, and Netflix swooped in to save the show with a ten-episode fourth season. A fifth and final run was swiftly ordered with Lucifer getting a bumper sixteen episodes to wrap things up in a suitable fashion. However, rumblings of a potential sixth season started earlier this year owing to a robust global viewership. Ongoing contract disputes with Ellis appeared to be the only thing holding up Netflix officially renewing the show, but now those have been worked out there should be nothing preventing a sixth season.

It is worth noting that at the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Lucifer. Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson and the entire main cast have signed contract extensions, so there every reason to expect an announcement soon. Should a sixth season go ahead, it is believed that production will start sometime in September. The pandemic forced filming on season five to be suspended with reportedly four days of production remaining. The completion of season five will be the priority once production can safely resume.

Meanwhile, season five was due to drop on Netflix over the summer, but with filming remaining incomplete until later in the year, we'll likely only get half the season when it's released. Netflix regularly splits seasons in half with the likes of Bojack Horseman, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Fuller House all dividing their new seasons. Lucifer seasons 1-3 are available on Amazon Prime with season 4 on Netflix, a launch date for the first part of season 5 should be announced soon.