Eight years after he hung up his glasses and cap, actor Tom Welling is returning to play Clark Kent in this year's Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths. According to Deadline, it remains unclear if Welling will suit up as Superman alongside Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh who will also be reprising their respective Superman incarnations.

Smallville landed on The CW back in 2001 and introduced the world to a teenage Clark Kent (Welling) coming to terms with his powers while trying to live a normal life. Naturally, that's not what happens as Clark is perpetually getting into trouble as he refuses to sit idly by while people are in danger. Few TV shows that last ten years manage a perfect run, and Smallville was no exception. As the seasons rolled on, plots got more over the top, but it did manage a satisfying season that gave us fans the payoff we wanted. As Arrow co-creator/producer Marc Guggenheim says in the announcement below, "Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without Smallville."

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it,” he said. “So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths will span Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman with the seeds for the ultimate crossover being teased in Arrow's season seven finale. While it's sad that Arrow is ending, the crossover event promises to be a worthy sendoff. The five-part Crisis on Infinite Earths will be split into two-block, the first three will arrive in December with the final two hitting The CW early in the New Year.

Arrow's eighth and final season begins on October 15.