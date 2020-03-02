The long-gestating adaptation of best selling game franchise Uncharted has finally found a new director. Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland) has signed up to direct the movie after Travis Knight (Bumblebee) departed the project a few months ago. Spider-Man star Tom Holland is set to play adventurer Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Drake's mentor and fellow treasure seeker Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

The road to Uncharted getting made has been one fraught with problems over its decade-plus development. David O. Russell, Dan Trachtenberg, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, Shawn Levy were all on board to direct at one point, but all left the project over 'creative differences' or 'scheduling conflicts'. Ruben Fleischer is a great choice, Venom might have been a hot mess, but the Zombieland films showcase a flair for action and comedy. That said, all the other directors seemed perfectly suited to the task, and things didn't work out too well. Naturally, fans might be somewhat jaded as to weather the Uncharted movie will ever happen, but with fresh cast addition, it sure sounds like Sony are taking it seriously.

Antonio Banderas has been cast in an as-yet-undisclosed role, and he'll be joined by The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Tati Gabrielle. Holland, Wahlberg , rising talent Gabrielle, and Banderas, that's one heck of a cast already. Part of will only fully accept that the Uncharted movie is really happening after I've seen it in a cinema. Until then, we'll have to make do with a brilliant fan-made online short starring Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake. Please Sony, give this man a cameo.

Tom Holland is no stranger to long-delayed projects, The Current War was pushed back by almost two years, and Chaos Walking underwent lengthy reshoots last year. Based on the book by Patrick Ness and directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), Choas Walking will finally be released on January 22, 2021.