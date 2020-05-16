Fans of The Purge franchise are going to have to wait and as yet undetermined amount of time to see the next instalment. Universal has removed The Forever Purge from its release schedule, and the sequel will no longer be landing in cinemas on July 10. While there is an optimistic plan to reopen cinemas across America over the coming weeks, it is starting to appear that no studio is banking on that being the case.

Universal could still be planning to release The Forever Purge theatrically at a later date when it becomes clearer how cinemas can reopen safely. However, the successful (and controversial) launch of Trolls World Tour on Digital might give Universal food for thought to put The Forever Purge out in a similar fashion. Trolls 2 might have made Universal a healthy profit, but it angered cinema chains as it cut them out entirely. The backlash has been widespread with all the major chains stating the would not be willing to showcase Universal titles if a simultaneous VOD release was the standard.

The question now is will the remaining movies still scheduled for the summer months follow suit? Currently, Disney's live-action remake of Mulan (July 24), and Christopher Nolan's highly-secretive Tenet (July 17) are the two big blockbusters that have yet to be moved. Wonder Woman 1984, Bill & Ted Face The Music, and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run are amongst the releases for August, the next few weeks will tell us if further delays will be needed.

Meanwhile, USA Network recently cancelled the small screen spin-off, The Purge series won't be returning for a third season. The recently concluded second season featured a cameo from Ethan Hawke who reprised his role (in a flashback scene) as James Sandin from the first movie. The first season was a little bumpy, but the second run was far more confident in every way, it remains unclear if The Purge series will be shopped around or if this is the end of the line.