Universal is looking to reboot its hit 90s blockbuster Twister for a new generation with Joseph Kosinski attached to direct. Directed by Jan De Bont (Speed) and released back in 1996, Twister kept its plot simple with a soon to be divorced couple (Bill Paxton & Helen Hunt) who were once a formidable storm chasing team reuniting to sign divorce papers. As luck would have it, their advanced weather warning system is about to undergo its first test just as a supersized tornado begins to tear the town apart.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Twister was a monster hit grossing more than $494 million worldwide. In many ways, it is surprising that Universal took this long to do something else with Twister. Every movie studio loves to recycle its well-known IP, and while it doesn't immediately lend itself to a sequel, Hollywood has built franchises from far less.

Best known for sci-fi movies Tron Legacy and Oblivion, Kosinski is currently in post-production on another Universal Pictures project with Top Gun Maverick. The belated Tom Cruise sequel was delayed from the summer to December due to the pandemic. According to Variety, the new film will be a reboot and not a remake, which if you're not up on your reboot/remake terminology, the new movie will take place in the same world as the original. Reboots tend to bring some of the original cast in to pass the torch, that might prove challenging as the legendary Bill Paxton, and supporting co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman are sadly no longer with us.

Meanwhile, Universal continues to be at odds with cinemas following its decision to release Trolls World Tour on Digital back in April. Unlike other big movies, Trolls 2 opted to bypass its theatrical window altogether. As cinemas steadily reopen, tentpole releases to tempt cautious audiences back are a key part of rebuilding the industry. Trolls World Tour yielded huge profits for Universal as they didn't have to pay cinemas anything. In fact, the sequel made more of a return than the first film, and it's a model Universal are keen to repeat. However, all the major chains have been clear they will not showcase Universal movies without having the standard theatrical window before home entertainment. The argument for simulations movies release in cinemas and on-demand has been going for years with the gap between theatrical and home entertainment becoming shorter. It remains unclear how or if this will affect forthcoming Universal titles, but the argument is far from over.