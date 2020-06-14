Warner Bros has once again made some big changes to its already delayed release schedule, most notably Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and Wonder Woman 1984.

The ongoing pandemic is continuing to be challenging for the film industry with all the major studios frequently playing release date Tetris. Christopher Nolan's highly secretive Tenet had remained one of the few summer blockbusters to keep it's original July 17 launch date throughout the pandemic. Back in March, it was perhaps optimistic of Warner Bros to think all the cinemas would be up and running by July. Tenet will now (hopefully) arrive in cinemas on July 31st. Speaking to Variety, Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, had this to say about the slight delay;

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theatres around the world on July 31. It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theatres for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

A delay of two just weeks is still optimistic of Warner Bros, even is the majority of cinemas open up over the next few weeks, it is going to take a while before audiences are flocking back. It remains unclear how cinemas will be able to reopen safely, reduced seating, more screening, and mandatory face coverings will be just some of the measures undertaken. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 is on the move again, shifting from its already revised August date, the Gal Gadot led sequel will now land on October 2.

Currently, Disney's live-action remake of Mulan is going to be the first tentpole release to arrive in cinemas on July 24. We'll have to wait and see if that's still the case in the coming weeks.