喜愛夜蒲 2

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mei Ah Entertainment

Promiscuous things going on every night at LKF. Tonight, a photographer hits it off with a girl that just broke up with her rich ex-boyfriend; an office boy in advertising mistakes his cell phone for a pretty married woman’s; a broker gets to know a prostitute a lot more than he should; a patrol officer comes across a female DJ working at a night club, they’re like familiar strangers to each other.

Cast

Shiga LinSummer
Kelvin KwanRain
Sammy Sum Chun-HinDon
Mia Chan Ching-YiQQ
Vincci Cheuk Wan-ChiWinnie

