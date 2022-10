Not Available

This show is based on the jidaigeki TV series “Hissatsu Shigotonin,” which has had several seasons between the 1970s and the 1990s. Shigotonin is a group of hired assassins to bring justice to those who were able to escape the long arm of the law. Noriyuki Higashiyama and Masahiro Matsuoka return from the 2009 special. Emi Wakui and Koki Tanaka are new in this TV movie.