À nos amours

A portrait of youth in bloom; a tale of one family's dissolution; a reflection upon the danger and the mystery in living. Sandrine Bonnaire plays Suzanne, a free spirit and the vessel for an almost Brontëan choler. She's 16, and men exist — diverse lovers, an overbearing brother, and the father portrayed by director Maurice Pialat himself in an unforgettable turn that displays the full magnitude of the cinema giant's tenderness, force-of-will, and presence of being.
|Sandrine Bonnaire
|Suzanne
|Evelyne Ker
|Mère
|Maurice Pialat
|Père
|Dominique Besnehard
|Robert
|Anne-Sophie Maillé
|Anne
|Pierre-Loup Rajot
|Bernard
