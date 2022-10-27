Not Available

À Nous la Liberté

  • Comedy
  • Music

Films Sonores Tobis

One of the all-time comedy classics, René Clair’s À nous la liberté tells the story of Louis, an escaped convict who becomes a wealthy industrialist. Unfortunately, his past returns (in the form of old jail pal Emile) to upset his carefully laid plans. Featuring lighthearted wit, tremendous visual innovation, and masterful manipulation of sound, À nous la liberté is both a potent indictment of mechanized modern society and an uproarious comic delight.

Raymond CordyLouis
Paul OllivierPaul Imaque
Germaine AusseyMaud
Léon LorinLe vieux monsieur sourd
William BurkeL'ancien détenu
Vincent HyspaLe vieil orateur

