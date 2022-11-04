008: Operation Exterminate

Not Available

The British Secret Service sends agent 006 (Alberto Lupo) to Cairo, to collaborate with an American colleague in searching for a stolen anti-radar device. Arriving in Egypt, he finds that agent 008 is actually an attractive female (played by Ingrid Schoeller). But they soon find out that the assignment won’t be a picnic, as a criminal mastermind named Kemp has sent his henchmen out to destroy them.