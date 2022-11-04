Not Available

008: Operation Exterminate

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Copro Films

The British Secret Service sends agent 006 (Alberto Lupo) to Cairo, to collaborate with an American colleague in searching for a stolen anti-radar device. Arriving in Egypt, he finds that agent 008 is actually an attractive female (played by Ingrid Schoeller). But they soon find out that the assignment won’t be a picnic, as a criminal mastermind named Kemp has sent his henchmen out to destroy them.

Cast

Ingrid SchoellerMacDonald, agent 008
Alberto LupoFrank Smith, agent 006
Dina De SantisBeauty institute manager
Ivano StaccioliKemp, hotel manager
Salvatore BorgheseMunk
Omar El-HaririPolice officer

