009 Re:Cyborg

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Production I.G

009 Re:Cyborg follows a group of nine cyborgs, each of them created by a shadowy organization for use as weapons against humanity. The group turns on their creators to protect the population instead, using the powers given them to fight their creators.

Cast

Mamoru MiyanoJoe Shimamura/ Cyborg 009 (voice)
Sakiko TamagawaIvan Whiskey / Cyborg 001 (voice)
Daisuke OnoJet Link / Cyborg 002 (voice)
Chiwa SaitoFrançoise Arnoul / Cyborg 003 (voice)
Toru OkawaAlbert Heinrich / Cyborg 004 (voice)
Teruyuki TanzawaGeronimo Jr. / Cyborg 005 (voice)

