009 Re:Cyborg follows a group of nine cyborgs, each of them created by a shadowy organization for use as weapons against humanity. The group turns on their creators to protect the population instead, using the powers given them to fight their creators.
|Mamoru Miyano
|Joe Shimamura/ Cyborg 009 (voice)
|Sakiko Tamagawa
|Ivan Whiskey / Cyborg 001 (voice)
|Daisuke Ono
|Jet Link / Cyborg 002 (voice)
|Chiwa Saito
|Françoise Arnoul / Cyborg 003 (voice)
|Toru Okawa
|Albert Heinrich / Cyborg 004 (voice)
|Teruyuki Tanzawa
|Geronimo Jr. / Cyborg 005 (voice)
