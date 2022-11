Not Available

The sequel to "1:00 A.M," bringing you another three ghostly stories. First, see what happens when a costumer uses the mask of a dead actress to design a new wig. Second, witness three actresses' curiosity-gone-bad when they discover that their agent is messing around with the spirit of a deceased woman. And third, watch a commercial film-shoot cut short when the filmmakers are haunted by the apparition of a young boy.