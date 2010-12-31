Los Angeles, 2006. Life is Easy 2.0 for James Pongo. He has a cushy job, a busy social life and an alluring love interest all through the click of a mouse. But when he wakes up after a night of reckless partying to discover that his computer is missing, James' hyper-connected reality takes a nosedive. This sends him on a picaresque journey of interrogations and humiliations with the suburban losers he left behind. Told entirely through the websites, programs, games and social networks that make up our daily lives, 0s & 1s uses James Pongo's nihilistic adventure to question our growing dependency on these alternate digital realities.
|Alexi Wasser
|Becky
|Morgan Krantz
|James Pongo
|Jeremy Blackman
|Sam
|Ryan Reyes
|Cole
|Matthew Cardarople
|Donny
|Sara Swain
|Kasey
