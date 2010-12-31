2010

0s & 1s

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2010

Studio

You Genius Kinoma

Los Angeles, 2006. Life is Easy 2.0 for James Pongo. He has a cushy job, a busy social life and an alluring love interest all through the click of a mouse. But when he wakes up after a night of reckless partying to discover that his computer is missing, James' hyper-connected reality takes a nosedive. This sends him on a picaresque journey of interrogations and humiliations with the suburban losers he left behind. Told entirely through the websites, programs, games and social networks that make up our daily lives, 0s & 1s uses James Pongo's nihilistic adventure to question our growing dependency on these alternate digital realities.

Cast

Alexi WasserBecky
Morgan KrantzJames Pongo
Jeremy BlackmanSam
Ryan ReyesCole
Matthew CardaropleDonny
Sara SwainKasey

View Full Cast >

Images