Not Available

Official entry to the first Metro Manila Film Festival in 1987 directed by Mike Relon Makiling and starred Susan Roces, Eddie Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Sheryl Cruz, Matet de Leon, Dranreb Belleza, Jigo Garcia, Jaypee De Guzman, Chuckie Dreyfuss, Katrin Gonzales, Isabel Granada, and RR Herrera.