In this topsy-turvy romance, Gulshan Grover plays Prabhod, a filmmaker at work on his latest movie with director of photography M (Atul Kulkarni). When M is introduced to the project's star, Sushmitha (Masoomi), the actress is instantly smitten. But during shooting, Prabhod begins to have feelings for Sushmitha as well. To further complicate matters, Sushmitha's seductive mother (Rathi Agnihotri) also stirs things up. Who will end up with whom?