1-900-TONIGHT (Somewhere Tonight) is an urban fable that tells the story of two lonely New Yorkers trying to find companionship over an adult chat phone line. John Turturro plays Wooly, a simple, curiously odd bike messenger hoping to hear a bit of 'spicy' talk from Patti (Katherine Borowitz), an agoraphobic shut-in. Although each is not what the other hopes they will be, together they prove that wisps of enchantment can be found in even the most overlooked of hearts. And that hope takes on many unexpected shades. Inspired by slain Dutch filmmaker Theo Van Gogh's 06. Written by Michael Di Jiacomo