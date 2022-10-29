Not Available

1 For 1

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Creadores Contemporaneos

An extraordinary black comedy that explores the limits of survival and absurdist political power games. The story takes place in times of elections in Mexico. A candidate for Governor runs over a pregnant migrant. After the accident, and to avoid a possible scandal, he hides her in a building he owns. Pressured by his political boss and so as not to ruin his political career, the candidate evicts the migrant. In a non-realistic style, the film focuses on the stories that surround the migrant during her search for a room. A radical film, with a critical gaze, that reflects the spirit of contemporary Mexican society.

Cast

Itzel MendozaNiña
Fernando RojasbarrCandidato
Tony AlvaMusician
Ricardo MendozaTío de la niña y otros
Clarisa RendónLa mesera y otros
Enrique AvilésEl elegido

Images