1 on 1 with Lincoln Brewster (Instructional DVD for Electric Guitar Volume 1)

Lincoln Brewster's long anticipated Instructional DVD for guitar is finally here! Sit down for a private guitar lesson with Lincoln Brewster, former lead guitarist for Steve Perry (Journey) and chart topping CCM solo artist. Lincoln offers a step by step, in-depth look into guitar technique and soloing. With everything from tuning to note-by-note explanation of his solos, Lincoln gives great insight so you can take your guitar playing to the next level. On this volume Lincoln discusses and demonstrates: * exercises * hammer-ons and pull-offs * bending and vibrato * soloing technique * improvisational philosophy * stylistic approach to soloing Beyond that, Lincoln also unpacks his signature solos and rhythm parts in a note-by-note method so you can play some of his most popular tunes like: Everlasting God Let the Praises Ring All to You Another Hallelujah Multi-camera angles, with "Fret Cam" and "Picking Cam" all shot in 1080i High Definition (HD) and nearly 3 hours long!