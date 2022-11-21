Not Available

1 on 1 with Lincoln Brewster (Instructional DVD for Electric Guitar Volume 1)

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Lincoln Brewster's long anticipated Instructional DVD for guitar is finally here! Sit down for a private guitar lesson with Lincoln Brewster, former lead guitarist for Steve Perry (Journey) and chart topping CCM solo artist. Lincoln offers a step by step, in-depth look into guitar technique and soloing. With everything from tuning to note-by-note explanation of his solos, Lincoln gives great insight so you can take your guitar playing to the next level. On this volume Lincoln discusses and demonstrates: * exercises * hammer-ons and pull-offs * bending and vibrato * soloing technique * improvisational philosophy * stylistic approach to soloing Beyond that, Lincoln also unpacks his signature solos and rhythm parts in a note-by-note method so you can play some of his most popular tunes like: Everlasting God Let the Praises Ring All to You Another Hallelujah Multi-camera angles, with "Fret Cam" and "Picking Cam" all shot in 1080i High Definition (HD) and nearly 3 hours long!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images