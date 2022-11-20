1 on 1 with Lincoln Brewster (Instructional DVD for Electric Guitar Volume 2)

Not Available

Join chart topping CCM artist Lincoln Brewster for a private guitar lesson as he continues his up close and personal approach to electric guitar. In Volume Two of his acclaimed 1 on 1 series, you'll enjoy nearly 3 1/2 hours of instruction as Lincoln dives deeper into his playing style and philosophy, picking up where he left off in Volume One. Lincoln continues to give great insight into a variety of techniques so that you can take your guitar playing to the next level. Filmed close-up, in multi-camera, high definition, Lincoln explores and explains: Warm-ups and Exercises Legato and Staccato Technique Modes... and how to apply them Scale Patterns Knowing and Linking the Entire Neck More of Lincoln's Signature Riffs Composing Solos In addition, Lincoln also unpacks more of his signature solos and rhythm parts in a note-by-note method so you can play some of his most popular songs like: Today Is the Day God You Reign Give Him Praise Let Your Glory Shine