Not Available

10,000 A.D.: The Legend of the Black Pearl

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Far into the future after the world has brought about the apocalypse what remains of humanity has split into two warring tribes - the Plaebian and the Huron. Human kind's ambitions are not wealth or prosperity, but merely survival. The Huron tribe have reverted to the Hunter/Gatherer methods of our forefathers becoming great warriors with no regard to the future. Whereas the Plaebians are trying to rebuild society and tame the wilderness that surrounds mankind when a new, unforeseen evil starts to kill them both. This unspeakable evil - the Sinasu. Now both tribes must work together or finally face humanity's extinction. Written by Randolph Kret

Cast

Raul Gasteazoro

View Full Cast >

Images