A jolted West Coast deals with the deadly aftereffects of a massive tremor in this sequel to the disaster drama 10.5. Concerned that a widening fault line may set off two nuclear reactors, seismologist Samantha Hill (Kim Delaney) contacts the president (Beau Bridges). Assembling an expert rescue team, they search for the one man who can help them: Samantha's father (Frank Langella), a scientist who predicted this catastrophe. Dean Cain co-stars.