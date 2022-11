Not Available

"10 Anos" is the fifth DVD of the Brazilian musical group Banda Calypso, in celebration of the ten years of the band's career. It was recorded on November 6, 2009, at Chevrolet Hall in Recife / PE, being released on March 14, 2010 by Som Livre. It featured the special appearances of Fagner, Bruno & Marrone, Maestro Spok and the gospel band Voz da Verdade. It was released on DVD, with all 27 tracks, and two CDs sold separately.