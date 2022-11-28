10 Days To Die

Not Available

When the young and beautiful actress Maddy McCarthy (Clare Bowen), star of Ray Abbott's theatrical production, has an emotional breakdown that jeopardizes the show, Ray turns to Zac Freeman, his young and ambitious publicist, to come up with a plan to save the show. With the help of Maddy's friend and understudy Connie Burns (Natalie Blair), Zac kidnaps Maddy and plays it as a publicity stunt. While Zac and Maddy hide out in a secluded cabin deep in the woods, the press go crazy with speculation and gossip. But soon the plan begins to unravel and Maddy, Zac and Connie become pitched in a terrifying and bloody battle of survival.