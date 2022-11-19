10 Dollar Rasslin Death Match Mafia

Not Available

1. Carpet Strip Hell: Belton Creedmore & Big Country vs. Colt 45 & Terry Houston 2. Death Bats: Blaine Evans & Spidar Boodrow vs. Green Solo Cup & Keylo Green 3. Bring Your Own Weapons: Brad Cash & Tank vs. Gorgeous Gary & Tracy Smothers 4. Light Tube Bundles: Chuey Martinez & Homeless Porkchop vs. Major Havoc & Travis Dykes 5. Cans of Death Semi-Final 6. Boxes From Hell Semi-Final 7. Electrified Light Tube Semi-Final 8. Power Tools Semi-Final 9. Chicken Wire Cage From Hell Final 10. 10$ Championship Rumble 11. 10$ Championship: Jeff Hart vs. Kornbread(c)