10 Man Cum Slam 18

Not Available

It Takes All Kinds Which kind of girl do you prefer, a ravenous cock hound who can swallow 10 big loads and beg for more? Or a shy, innocent newbie who looks like she's going to cry or puke or both after forcing a dozen glutinous globs of man juice down her gullet? Vixen is the first girl, Kaci is the second. Whether you prefer man-eaters or shrinking violets, this movie has something to tingle your nuts. Not to mention, we have the added variety of a blonde, brunette and redhead. What more you want with your 30+ loads of sperm?