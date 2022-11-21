10 Man Cum Slam 21

Not Available

KISSY ME, I JUST SWALLOWED 10 LOADS! Kissy is the classic blonde girl next door. She’s soft spoken and shy, does her homework and doesn’t stay out late. Then one day she meets a svengali, a smooth talker who convinces her that nobody will ever love her except Him. And if she wants to prove her love to Him, she needs to suck the hard cocks of 10 strangers and swallow every drop of their sperm. (Which can be gallons, since these mooks save it for days.) He collects the paycheck, and she collects just enough self-worth to carry over to the next foul thing He asks of her. In porn we call that the “circle of life.” Hallelujah!