10 Man Cum Slam 9

Not Available

Okay, let’s talk about the Destiny Deville scene. This girl is a trooper. It becomes obvious almost from the beginning that her heart isn’t into it. This gorgeous, East Indian whore must have really needed the cash, because with each load she swallows, she looks sicker and sicker. But she carries on with a stiff upper lip until millions of wiggling sperm are safely deposited into the pit of her stomach. (Okay, so maybe some of them come back out again, but that’s another story.) Enjoy Destiny’s hour-long journey into darkness, it’s one of the most intense we’ve ever shot!