10 Minute Solution: Pilates on the Ball

You’ll use a stability ball to enhance the effectiveness of each 10-minute segment: upper body, lower body, abs, total body and stretch. The ball becomes a fluid and natural part of every movement — boosting resistance, increasing range of motion or adding a balance element. Each non-stop segment includes a wide range of body-part-specific exercises (i.e. the abs section is totally abs-focused). Lara Hudson’s one-on-one teaching features smooth transitions and a quiet intensity. Note: The DVD is completely customizeable — you can program it to play the sections in any order. Requires a stability ball. ©2008