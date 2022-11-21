10 Minute Solution: Rapid Results Pilates

Not Available

No time to exercise? We have the solution for you – the 10 Minute Solution! Everyone can find at least ten minutes in their day, and we’ve developed 5 dynamic Pilates workouts that are just 10 minutes each. The workouts were designed by internationally-recognized Pilates Instructor Lara Hudson using a technique called Power Precision Sequencing that is specifically designed to give you rapid results. These compact, ultra-efficient workouts fit into even the busiest of schedules. Split them into 5 separate workouts, or mix and match to hit your own unique problem areas... or do all of them together for one total-body 50-minute Pilates workout! • Super Tones Buns & Thighs • Arm & Shoulder Shaper • Waist Slimmer • Total Body Blast • Slim & Sleek Stretch