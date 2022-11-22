Not Available

10 Minute Solution - Target Toning

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Product Description No time to exercise? We have the solution for you the 10 Minute Solution! Instructor Cindy Whitmarsh has developed 5 truly targeted workouts for beginners, each one focused on a specific muscle group, and each one only 10 minutes. These compact, ultra-efficient workouts fit into even the busiest of schedules. Split them into 5 separate workouts, or mix and match to hit your own unique problem areas... or do all of them together for one total-body 50 minute workout!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images