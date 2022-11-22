10 Minute Solution - Target Toning

Not Available

Product Description No time to exercise? We have the solution for you the 10 Minute Solution! Instructor Cindy Whitmarsh has developed 5 truly targeted workouts for beginners, each one focused on a specific muscle group, and each one only 10 minutes. These compact, ultra-efficient workouts fit into even the busiest of schedules. Split them into 5 separate workouts, or mix and match to hit your own unique problem areas... or do all of them together for one total-body 50 minute workout!