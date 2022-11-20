10 Minute Solution: Yoga

Not Available

Five distinct 10-minute segments — each with a specific series of poses, each focused on a specific goal. It’s the ideal way to learn and experience different yoga approaches. Once you’ve found your favorites, you can customize the DVD to play the segments in your preferred sequence. You’ll begin with “basics” — simple breathing and sun salutations. Then it’s “buns and thighs” and “abs” — poses carefully chosen to target specific body areas. “Yoga burn” is a faster-paced series of flowing floor and standing routines. Finally, “flexibility,” emphasizes graceful, tension-releasing floor positions. Lara Hudson’s one-on-one teaching is friendly and easy to follow.