Hubert T. Wilkins is a timid, underpaid bookkeeper who, after long years of timidity, gets the courage from his sweetheart, Emily Converse, to ask his boss, gruff-and-mean Mr. Bates, for a $10 dollar raise. And gets fired. He and Emily want to get married, but not before Hubert has more money coming in. He invests his savings in a land deal but finds that the property he bought is a swamp. But calamity turns to joy when when valuable mineral properties are found there, and he becomes rich enough to buy a controlling interest in his former employer's company. But, instead of firing Bates, he rewards him with an executive position, and he and Emily depart on a honeymoon.