10 Rounds - Sample Workout

This sweat-drenching boxing program delivers a maximum cardio burn by combining technique, repetition, and intensity for an incredible TOTAL-body workout. Step into the ring with Super Trainer Joel Freeman as he gives you a taste of his latest program with 10 rounds of boxing, strength training, agility work, and core conditioning that will leave you sweaty, breathless, and ready for more. Works Well For: Strength Training, Cardio. Equipment Needed: Dumbbells, Resistance Loops, Towel, Yoga Mat (Optional).