10 Things You Need to Know About Losing Weight

Not Available

In this documentary medical journalist Michael Mosley investigates the latest scientific breakthroughs in slimming and uncovers ten of the simplest ways you can shed your pounds without taking extreme measures. Michael like most of us is interested in shedding pounds without pain and exercise, so he looks at options such as losing weight when you sleep and wants to know about food that makes him fuller and keeps you full for long, but what about those of us who believe they eat right, exercise and feel their metabolism is just too darn slow?