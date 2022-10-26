1983

10 to Midnight

  • Horror
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Release Date

March 10th, 1983

Studio

Y & M Productions

Based on the real-life Richard Speck murders, amoral, nearly psychotic killer Warren Stacey (Gene Davis) is a serial killer who has murdered a number of women; he stabs them while they are naked to minimize leaving any physical evidence. Police detective Leo Kessler (Charles Bronson) is convinced of Stacey’s guilt and, over the objections of his partner, plants evidence to get him behind bars. When Stacey is released on a technicality, he threatens to go after Kessler and his family, leaving Kessler to defend himself against a killer with little help from the police.

Cast

Charles BronsonLeo Kessler
Lisa EilbacherLaurie Kessler
Andrew StevensPaul McAnn
Geoffrey LewisDave Dante
Gene DavisWarren Stacy
Wilford BrimleyCaptain Malone

